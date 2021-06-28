A Manheim Township man nearly strangled a woman unconscious after he threatened to kill her on Saturday night, according to Manheim Township police.

Anthony Salveggi, 52, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Salveggi awoke the woman from her sleep by screaming at her in his residence in the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive at around 11 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. Salveggi pushed the woman down onto the bed and began strangling her and punching her in the torso when she attempted to leave.

Salveggi told the woman that “you want to tell everyone I almost killed you, I will,” police said. The woman told investigators she felt she was beginning to lose consciousness as Salveggi then squeezed her neck with his hand.

The woman was able to break free after Salveggi’s mother yelled at him to stop, according to the affidavit. The woman then fled the house and contacted police.

Investigators found scratches and redness around the woman’s chest, torso and face, as well as indications of strangulation around her neck, police said. The woman also had fist marks on her back and complained of pain when taking a deep breath.

Police arrested Salveggi after he returned to the residence shortly after officers arrived at 11:50 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Salveggi was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail on Monday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on July 8.

Salveggi was previously found guilty intimidating a witness, stalking and harassment in 2002, to which he was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison, according to court documents.