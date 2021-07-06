A Manheim Township man has been charged in two jurisdictions after repeatedly assaulting two children he had been trusted to care for, according to both Manheim Township and Marietta police.

Thomas Edward Irwin Sr., 73, was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent exposure in Manheim Township. He was also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, contact or communication with a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children in Marietta.

Irwin fondled a girl, then 5-years-old, and forced her to perform sexual acts on him between September 2018 and February 2019 at a residence in the first block of South Gay Street in Marietta, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Irwin told his son that he had “hurt” the child, locking her inside a bedroom, police said. Irwin would bring sex toys and condoms to the house “in case an opportunity would happen” with the girl.

Irwin’s son wrote down his father’s confession and submitted it to police in March 2019, according to the affidavit. A letter signed by Irwin admitting to the assaults was later submitted in September 2020, and Irwin’s son also provided investigators a journal detailing the confession. He was charged on June 21.

Irwin was charged the same day with exposing himself and having inappropriate physical contact with a second girl at a hunting cabin in Clearfield County as well as at his residence in the first block of Ashley Court between October 2016 and March 2019, according to a second affidavit of probable cause. Irwin was the child's caretaker at the time.

The abuse began after the girl, who was in the fourth grade at the time, approached Irwin after she complained of a stomach ache while staying at the hunting cabin, according to the affidavit. Irwin told the girl to lie down on a bed, then forced her to fondle him, telling her that touching him would make her stomach feel better.

Irwin also walked around nude in front of the child at his residence, and on at least one occasion asked the child to inject him with his daily medication while naked, police said. The child refused to inject the medication, angering Irwin.

On another occasion, Irwin repeatedly made comments about the girl’s breasts developing and asked her “when she was going to allow him to touch them,” according to the affidavit. Irwin had his arm around the girl when he made the comments, and held her more tightly when she attempted to pull away.

Investigators learned of the allegations after the girl spoke with a caseworker at the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency in April.

Irwin, who was already confined in Lancaster County Prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a preteen girl in 2019, declined to speak to investigators, police said.

Irwin, who is already incarcerated, was unable to post a combined bail of $110,000, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Miller on July 15.

Irwin was previously sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors in 2019, according to court records.