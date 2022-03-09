A Manheim Township man repeatedly raped and assaulted four young girls for more than a decade, according to township police.

Melvin Riehl Petersheim, 48, assaulted the girls separately at his residence in the 600 block of Integrity Drive between 2010 and 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

One of the girls told investigators Petersheim would take her to a barn on the property where he would rape her beginning from when she was 10 years old, police said. Another girl, who was 8 years old at the time, said Petersheim took her to various places on the property as well as the barn to rape and assault her.

Two other girls, ages 8 and 10 at the time, told police Petersheim fondled them beneath their clothing in various places inside the residence.

The girls told investigators Petersheim made them believe the abuse was normal, and that they didn’t realize it was wrong until they were older. Several of the girls told police Petersheim told them not to tell anyone about what happened.

A girl who said Petersheim abused her when she was between the ages of 10 and 14 told investigators the abuse left her in a “daze,” and that she is not sure what else may have occurred, according to the affidavit.

The length of time the girls said Petersheim separately abused them varied, ranging from as few as four years for one to as many as seven for another.

Investigators began looking into Petersheim in November after the four girls told police he had sexually abused them.

Petersheim told a Conservative Crisis Intervention representative that he “did not take (the girls’) virginity” and that he had only sexually penetrated them “a little,” according to the affidavit.

Police charged Petersheim on Tuesday with 27 offenses, 21 of them felonies, including two counts of rape of a child. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

An attorney was not listed for Petersheim in court records.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.