A Manheim Township man who was found guilty by a jury in October of raping two preteen girls was sentenced to 29 ½ to 63 years on Friday.

Geoffrey Bussard, 47, was found guilty after a three-day trial on charges of sexual abuse that occurred between 2006 and 2013. The jury convicted him on multiple counts, including rape.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard Kinsley called Bussard’s action’s against the two preteen girls “disgusting and evil,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Bussard was charged in February 2019 with rape of a child, aggravated sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and endangering the welfare of children.

According to the district attorney’s office, Bussard spoke of his intentions to appeal the sentencing and his dissatisfaction with a psychiatric board’s classification of him as a “sexuallly violent predator.”

Bussard must register his location with police and pay about $2,500, as part of his sentence.

Weeks before the sexual assault charges against him were filed in 2019, Bussard pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from his 3-year-old daughter’s 2017 drowning death. He was sentenced to five months of probation.