A Manheim Township man pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Chad Neiss II, 25, of Manheim Township, in 2020.

Derrick Bunteman, 28, of 401 Eden Road, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to a single felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and faces up to 40 years in prison for selling fentanyl to Neiss, who died of an overdose a few hours after the transaction.

Bunteman admitted sellling fentanyl to Neiss on Oct. 5, 2020, who was found dead in the bedroom of his family home the following day.

Manheim Township police charged Bunteman in December 2020. He is free on bail and scheduled to be sentenced May 2.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Neiss returned home from prison two days before his death, and his mother told police she searched his room for hidden drugs prior to his return and found none.

Police reviewed Neiss’ phone records and found he contacted Bunteman shortly after his release. The two men communicated for about 45 minutes by text, which culminated with Bunteman arriving down the street from Neiss’ home, according to the affidavit.

The following day, Neiss’ mother said he came home from work feeling unwell and went to his bedroom, where he overdosed on fentanyl.

Police discovered a blue glassine baggie stamped “MASERAT” in Neiss' bedroom that they linked to Bunteman. Detective Anthony Lombardo, who consulted on the case, said people who sell heroin and fentanyl often market their products via a brand name or logo stamped on the packets.

A call to Bunteman’s attorney, Courtney Monson, was not immediately returned.

Neiss’ family members declined to comment until after Bunteman is sentenced.

Chad “Bomber” Neiss graduated from Manheim Township High School in 2013. He was a multisport student athlete, playing ice hockey, lacrosse and football.

A scholarship fund has been set up at Lancaster Ice Rink in Neiss’ memory. It covers up to $500 of the fee for a Lancaster Firebird player to compete in the Delaware Valley Hockey League. For much of his life Neiss played for the Firebirds, a Lancaster-based amateur youth hockey team.

For the last two years, Iron Valley Golf Club has held the Chad Neiss II Memorial Golf Outing, with proceeds split between the scholarship fund and Lancaster Ice Rink.