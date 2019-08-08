A Manheim Township man is in jail after kneeing one police officer in the leg and kicking another in the stomach, then damaging a cruiser, township police said.

Collin S. Welk, 29, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault on a police officer, institutional vandalism and resisting arrest following the incident about 4:50 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 900 block Suffolk Drive, police said.

Police had gone to his home for an involuntary commitment, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He refused to follow police officers' commands as they were trying to take him into custody.

That's when he kneed one officer twice, according to court documents, and when the officers put him in the cruiser, he kicked another officer in the stomach.

Welk also kicked at the rear doors and windows of the cruiser multiple times, causing serious damage, according to police.

Welk was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $25,000 bail.