A Manheim Township man killed himself Wednesday as state police served a warrant related to two rapes that happened in 2000 and 2001, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Police went to Charles Eugene Musser’s home at 7:15 a.m. to serve the warrant, but he locked the front door, had a verbal exchange with troopers then went to a bedroom where he shot himself, the district attorney’s office said in a release.

Police forced their way into the Sutton Place home, where they found a child. After removing the child from the home police found Musser dead in the bedroom.

Musser, 39, was accused of raping an elderly woman in Providence Township on Nov. 10, 2000, and a woman in East Drumore Township on Nov. 8, 2001. He was linked to the attacks in part by DNA evidence obtained from his trash, according to the district attorney’s office. Police collected his trash from the street in April.

Several items scraped for DNA matched traces left at both crime scenes, the district attorney’s office said.

Musser was charged with two counts of rape, and single counts of robbery, burglary and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The charges were amendments to charging documents filed in 2005 against a “John Doe,” according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators used the suspect’s DNA profile, which showed the same person committed both crimes, to support filing the previous charges.