A 74-year-old Manheim Township man died Sunday, Oct. 27, from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash five days before, Lancaster city police said.
Thomas Frank, who was seriously injured in the Oct. 22 crash in the 200 block of East Liberty Street, died Sunday afternoon at the hospital, police said.
Police said the crash happened when Frank, whose vehicle was parked facing east in the 200 block of Liberty Street, made a U-turn to go west that put him directly in the path of an eastbound vehicle.
The oncoming vehicle struck the driver’s-side of Frank’s car, pushing it against a parked car and trapping Frank inside, police said.
Both Frank and the other driver were taken to the hospital after the crash. The other driver, who police did not identify, suffered only minor injuries.
Police, who are continuing to investigate the crash, said surveillance video from a nearby business revealed that speed was not a contributing factor.
Anyone with information on this crash, the drivers, or the events leading up to it are asked to contact Officer Karson Arnold at 717-735-3300 or email him at: arnoldk@lancasterpolice.com.