A Manheim Township man has been charged after shooting a man inside M & M Mini Market in Lancaster city Thursday, Jan. 9, police said.

Miguel A. Ramos, 30, of the 1400 block of Carlton Drive, was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges on Jan. 16 after shooting a 39-year-old Lancaster man in the back after a physical altercation, Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Ramos then fled from the corner store, police said. Officers canvassed the area for evidence, witness and exterior cameras, police said.

The 39-year-old man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Ramos was taken into custody by Agents of PA State Parole after he arrived at a regularly scheduled appointment with his parole officer, police said. He was then turned over to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Ramos has not been arraigned, and his bail information is not yet available, police said.

