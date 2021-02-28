A Manheim Township man strangled a person multiple times during a domestic dispute, causing the person difficulty breathing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Nathan Edward Grove, 27, was charged with three counts of strangulation, one count of assault and one count of harassment after strangling another person three separate times at his residence in the 1000 block of Center Avenue at around 2:58 a.m. on Feb. 22, police said.

Grove strangled the person to the point where the victim experienced difficulty breathing, police said. Grove also struck and scratched the person on the head, face and arms, causing injury.

Attempts to reach Grove’s attorney, John Edward Bender, were not immediately successful.

Grove was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a formal arraignment before Judge David P. Miller on March 26.

Grove has previously been convicted on multiple charges of theft from a motor vehicle, court records show. He was sentenced to five years probation in 2013 and to six to 23 months of confinement in 2014.