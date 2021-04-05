A Manheim Township man has been charged after crashing into vehicles while driving under the influence, causing a child to sustain serious injuries, according to Manheim Township police.

Sean Anthony Morris, 41, was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of accidents involving injury, two counts of driving under the influence and having a BAC of 0.02 or higher after rear-ending another vehicle at Fruitville Pike and Stonehenge Drive at 8:35 p.m. on April 2.

The crash caused a 12-year-old passenger inside the other vehicle to sustain a spinal fracture, police said. An 11-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries.

Morris, whose driver’s license had been suspended due to a previous DUI at the time of the crash, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers found Morris nearby unable to keep balance while standing, according to the affidavit. Twenty minutes passed before Morris provided a breath sample to officers, which showed a BAC of 0.240 %, police said.

Morris is in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David P. Miller on April 13.

Morris has previously been convicted of driving under the influence in 2001, 2002, 2011 and 2014 and to driving without a license in 2014, 2018 and 2020, among other traffic offenses, according to court records.

He has also pleaded guilty to false identification to a law enforcement officer in 2009.