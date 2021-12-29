A Manheim Township man was charged with multiple felonies after repeatedly asking an undercover cop for sex, mistakenly believing he was talking with an underage girl, according to Manheim Township police.

Michael Harry Matt, 50, sent the undercover officer multiple messages on social media asking to “make love” and “make a baby” between Sept. 15 and 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Matt believed the officer was actually a 13-year-old girl, police said. The officer had assumed the girl’s identity after Matt sent a picture of his genitals to her several days earlier on Snapchat.

At first the girl told Matt she was underage, believing this would stop him from sending her more messages, but he then began repeatedly asking her for sex and offering to send more nude pictures. Matt had also sent similar messages to the same girl on Facebook.

The affidavit did not state if the girl was actually 13.

Police then took over the girl’s Snapchat account, again telling Matt the girl was underage when he continued to ask for sex and nude pictures.

Matt later spoke to investigators several days later, admitting that he was aware the girl was 13 when he sent the messages.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility – all felony offenses.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Matt.

Judge David Miller set Matt’s bail at $25,000. He is currently free on unsecured bail, court records show.

Matt will face a preliminary hearing before Miller on Jan. 12.