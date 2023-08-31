A Manheim Township man accused of sexually abusing a mentally disabled girl in his care has been arrested after avoiding law enforcement for more than a year, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

David Vazquez, 67, of the 900 block of Homeland Drive, was arrested Monday in Scranton, 14 months after he was charged with sexually abusing a juvenile at the Dauphin County Children and Youth Agency, where he was employed in 2022. Staff told police Vazquez sexually abused a resident who was unable to consent on June 15, 2022.

The juvenile told police Vazquez apologized after the assault and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Another resident told police they saw Vazquez enter the victim’s room multiple times in the past, and a staff member began entering their room to protect her from Vazquez.

Police found evidence of the assault and charged Vazquez on June 21, 2022, with rape of a mentally disabled person, institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.

Police then issued a warrant for Vazquez’s arrest and say he was aware of the charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Bruce Roth on Sept. 5.

