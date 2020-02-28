Manheim Township, Lampeter-Strasburg and Hempfield high school students, on average, performed the best among Lancaster County students on last year's SAT, according to data released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Just over 3,200 county high school students took the test, which is meant to evaluate college readiness despite increasing colleges eliminating SAT requirements from the application process.

The SAT tests math and reading and writing. Math scores can range from 200 to 800. Reading and writing scores can range from 200 to 800. Composite scores, therefore, can range from 400 to 1,600.

The state released average composite scores and average scores per subject for all eligible districts. The typical, or median, average composite score countywide was 1,119.

Lancaster County's top average score went to Manheim Township high School students with 1,172.

Other high scorers include students from Lampeter-Strasburg (1,152) and Hempfield (1,150).

Scoring the worst, on average, was La Academia Partnership Charter School, a publicly funded but privately run institution in Lancaster city, with 840.

The other high schools with average composite scores under 1,000 were Columbia High School (980) and McCaskey Campus (886).

Check the graphics below to see how your school performed.