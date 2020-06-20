When: Manheim Township school board meeting, June 18.

What happened: In a virtual meeting, Superintendent Robin Felty presented a plan for reopening schools, with 47 stakeholders composed of students, parents, teachers, counselors, principals, district office staff and school board members serving on a planning committee. The board will meet 7 p.m. July 30 to discuss the back-to-school schedule; the special meeting will be in the high school auditorium.

Athletics: Jason Strunk, the district’s new athletic director, presented an athletic health and safety plan, with a timeline to July 30. Strunk said if student athletes don’t feel well, they should see their doctors and not return to practice until they have clearance from their doctors. “We’re proceeding with an abundance of caution,” he said. “We want to make sure our students are safe.”

Also: Manheim Township High School Principal David Rilatt gave a similar update for reopening extracurricular activities, which are optional for students and staff. He said he is sending messages to all students to ask if they want to come on campus. The board will revisit the issue at meeting at the end of July.

Middle school construction: Architect Jay Darkey told the board contractors are back to full speed while observing social distancing. He said said the project is on schedule to open in fall 2021.