Manheim Township’s Class of 2022 saw the next steps of their journey as more than filing taxes on time and buying car insurance.

Instead, it involves adapting to new normals.

The 438-member class received their diplomas Thursday evening during commencement at Calvary Church in Manheim Township. Student speakers discussed their experiences with adapting to the “new normals” life brings.

Senior Rachel Herr discussed navigating through the barriers others place when “experimenting with new identities. She described how COVID-19 provided her and her classmates with the “space to rewrite old characters or maybe find new ones.”

“As 15 and 16-year-olds, we were separated from each other,” Here said. “We had to figure out how to write this part of our story alone.”

For senior Sophia Yost, developing a “growth mindset,” or learning from setbacks, allowed her to change her ways of thinking.

“The negative things like the pandemic often hold more weight than the positives,” Yost said. “Our mindsets must grow with us.”

Though Manheim Township does not select a valedictorian or salutatorian, principal David Rilatt presented Riley Vakkas as the High GPA winner.

In the Manheim Township Class of 2022, 131 seniors graduated with high honors, 83 were members of National Honor Society, 148 took AP or IB exams and four were named National Merit Finalists.

Superintendent Robin Felty announced the winners of the Manheim Township Distinguished Alumni Awards as Darla Blair, Edward Gallagher and Karen Rice.

Class President Ayush Iyer presented the class gift of two podiums to continue to “amplify the voice” within Manheim Township High School. He described his time at high school as a “fever dream,” explaining how the class will be entering the real world as “more independent and responsible adults.”

Student speaker Carina Bruno called her own vision of approaching adulthood “controversial”, sauing that in order to become an adult, she believes people have to realize they “are not in control of [their] direction.”

“Don't break your back trying to figure out every step to your future,” Bruno said.

As a planner, Bruno said she often thought every experience would have a major impact on her, and that not having the answer “scared” her. Over time, Bruno said she believed “being alone equaled safety” and that she needed to be “pushed into the gray areas” of life in order to find herself.

“Your future will inevitably find you,” Bruno said.