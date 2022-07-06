The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners considered one question when nailing down projects for the municipality’s $4.2 million allotted American Rescue Plan Act funding, President Donna DiMeo said.

How do you best fit the community?

The answer manifested in a few ways — primarily through improvements to public recreation spaces and through tax-offsetting projects, such as allocating funds for stormwater projects that would otherwise mean a $100 annual fee for taxpayers.

There’s a few guidelines municipalities must follow to use their ARPA money. The funds should be used for public health, hiring and retention, replacing lost revenue, and long-lasting efforts like environmental projects. 2024 is the cutoff to make decisions about how ARPA money will be used, and it must be spent by 2026. Any leftover money must be sent back to the federal government.

The biggest allocation from the township’s ARPA money so far is the installation of a new turf field for the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, which was approved at $1.4 million in March — that’s $1 million less than it was originally budgeted.

The turf installation was initially met with some hesitancy from Democratic Commissioner Barry Kauffman, who noted his interest in using ARPA money for renewable energy projects like solar panels or electric car charging stations. Right now, the township doesn’t have any similar projects slated for ARPA fund allocation.

DiMeo recognized the concern; she said some residents felt the field should be funded through the township’s capital fund. But DiMeo justified the ARPA dollars for the complex’s wide-reaching benefit, since it sees use from many people from within and outside of the township.

“We have a really great park system,” DiMeo said. “Using the parks and getting people outside (is important), especially with COVID.”

Township Manager Rick Kane noted that the complex is the playing field for a “fair majority” of the athletic programs in the area — including football, field hockey and soccer — that use the facility “all year round.”

Along with the field, $25,000 in ARPA money is budgeted for maintenance to bocce courts, an Italian game similar to bowling, which DiMeo said are also heavily used. Another $95,000 is allotted for the creation of a new pavilion for the township’s library.

Stormwater management projects were more important to DiMeo in the planning, which she described as an “ongoing” expense for the community. Stream restorations are the primary target, and a few of the areas for restoration are Wetherburn Commons and Pleasure Road.

DiMeo attributed rising inflation and gas prices as a reason why a number of municipalities, including Manheim Township, are considering new ways to offset costs for taxpayers, and taking care of stormwater management is one of them.

“The longer we can help our own residents, I think the better it is,” DiMeo said.

Stormwater management costs fluctuate every year, depending on the projects that get mandated by the federal government, DiMeo said, but the township usually funds work with taxpayer dollars.

For now, she said, the $1.2 million total going toward these projects will prevent a roughly $100 annual stormwater management fee from setting in for taxpayers. The commissioners will renew a stormwater management task force in August that will look into a future need for the fee, which would impact households and nonprofits.

Municipalities can set aside ARPA money in a general fund to “replace lost revenue” from the pandemic. The Lancaster County commissioners chose to set aside $14.2 million in lost revenue. Kane said Manheim Township was able to avoid doing that.

“I don’t think we experienced a loss of revenue like other townships, so that’s allowing us to use (ARPA funding) for more community-focused projects instead of just paying the bills,” Kane said.

Jennifer Steigelman, the Manheim Township’s finance director, said there was a significant reduction of services and staff because of the pandemic. However, the township applied for numerous grants that offset the costs — one being the CARES Act grant for $521,000.

Between 2019 and 2020, the township estimated its revenue loss at $3.4 million, Steigelman said.

There’s still $1.3 million left in ARPA funding to be accounted for, which the commissioners are interested in hearing community input during their November budget meeting on how to allocate the rest of the money. DiMeo noted that they have heard little from the community so far about its interests.

DiMeo said she wants to continue to funnel more ARPA funds into stormwater management projects. Also, she expressed an interest in using money to merge the police department into the municipal building. The two buildings are only a two-minute walk away from each other, but DiMeo said having them in the same space would be beneficial.

Here's the breakdown of the allocations:

Total ARPA funding available: $4,244,127

Total recreation allocation: $1,556,000

Manheim Township Athletic Complex turf field: $1,428,000



Bocce courts maintenance: $25,000



Manheim Township library pavilion: $95,000



Manheim Township library plexiglass barriers: $8,000

Total stormwater management allocation: $1,286,500

Wetherburn Commons stream restoration: $330,000



Pleasure Road stream restoration: $300,000



RLPS stream restoration extension: $200,000



Annual inlet repairs: $155,000



Waverly Area Stormwater Improvements: $151,000



Stream restoration and Basic Retrofit maintenance: $80,000



Demolish parks garage and construct new building: $50,000



Housekeeping improvements: $20,000

Total planning & zoning allocation: $44,000

Cityview Electronic review: $27,000



Addition of two iPlan Tables for online review: $17,000

Total code compliance allocation: $41,150

iPlan Table Workstations: $41,150

Total general government and human resources allocation: $20,000

Manheim Township Municipal Building door assist mechanisms installation: $20,000