Kyriana Valentin admits she was scared when she learned she was pregnant.

At 16 years old, she was beginning her sophomore year at Manheim Township High School.

“After I found out, my main thing was I need to tell my mom,” she said. “I just didn’t know exactly how to or how she would react.”

Valentin waited three weeks before telling her mom, Katherine Lopez, and when she found out, Lopez said she went into “shock mode” and was very upset.

But after the shock wore off, Lopez shared something with her daughter.

“When she finally told me she was pregnant, she told me her due date was July 8,” Lopez said. “I told her, ‘I think you’re going to have him on our birthday.’ ”

Lopez, 43, and Valentin share the same birth date — June 30. If Lopez’s prediction held true, they would be welcoming a third member to their birthday club. It would be a special and rare moment as, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the odds of three generations from one family sharing the same birth date are 1 in 133,225.

Sure enough, after staying in school and working through her pregnancy, as well as facing complications during labor and delivery, Valentin gave birth to Elias Matos at 10:34 a.m. on June 30 at Women & Babies Hospital, the same hospital where his mom was born exactly 17 years earlier.

‘This baby had purpose’

Isaac Matos, the baby’s father, was worried as Valentin struggled with complications during their son’s delivery.

“It was definitely scary,” the 18-year-old 2020 Manheim Township High School graduate said.

He said the doctors were concerned with the baby’s heart rate and Valentin’s contractions.

“To see the people who know the most about delivery like that, is definitely concerning,” Matos said. “But they had a plan, so I left it in their hands. And he’s here, so they did a pretty good job.”

Like Lopez, Israel Matos — Isaac Matos’ father — knew his grandson would be born on June 30.

“She started having contractions early, and it didn’t seem like she was going to make it to the actual due date,” Israel Matos, 43, said. “We all knew the due date was July 8, but I agreed with Katherine and was certain that the baby was going to be born on the 30th.

“My reasoning was more providential than it was scientific,” he said. “This baby had purpose, and one of the signs of that was that the baby was going to be born on the 30th.”

And Lopez’s birthday prediction wasn’t the only mother’s intuition moment she would have about her new grandson. Three months before Elias was born, Lopez said she had a dream where she saw what he looked like: a light complexion and a little brown mohawk.

“I know people don’t believe in stuff like that, but I do,” Lopez said. “I had a dream that the baby was going to look just like how he looked when he was born — minus the fat part.”

Elias weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces when he was born.

‘God has a plan’

Valentin was taking classes online when she learned she was pregnant last October. She decided to return to in-person classes in January.

“It was definitely hard,” said Valentin, who went to school from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. before immediately going to work at Giant Food Stores, where she worked up to five hours four days per week.

“I was always sick in the morning,” she said. “As soon as I ate breakfast for school, I’d have to throw up. The constant walking at school and work made my feet hurt. I was so tired. I always had to leave school early toward the end of the day for doctors’ appointments just to make it on time.”

Valentin said the stress of being pregnant and having to deal with school, work and all of the doctor appointments took a toll on her. But she managed to earn the credits she needed to move into her junior year at Manheim Township High School in the fall.

Valentin and Isaac Matos have established a co-parenting relationship, where he visits every day and stays at Valentin’s home on weekends.

“Everybody at her house is welcoming,” Matos said. “It’s about the best situation that you can get for two people having a baby together that aren’t in a relationship.”

And he said even though Elias shares a birthday with Valentin and Lopez, he feels he still has a special connection with his son.

“I helped make him. I saw him come out. I’ll never forget that,” he said. “That’s about as special of a connection as you can get.”

As for Valentin, she said she feels there’s a meaning for why she, Elias and her mom share the same birth date, but she doesn’t know what it is.

“I think about it a lot,” Valentin said. “When he’s up, I stare at him and try to figure it out, but I have no clue.”

While Valentin is not sure of the meaning behind the shared birthday, her mom is certain that it is a meaning of purpose.

“It scares me that we share the same birthday because of the unknown,” Lopez said. “I’m still trying to process him being born on our birthday versus a week later when he was actually due. But there’s a reason why things happen. There’s a reason for everything.

“God has a plan and a purpose for everything that he does.”