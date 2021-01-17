The Manheim Township Fire Department is looking to build a new firehouse at Richmond Square along Fruitville Pike.

Township officials are in negotiations with a property owner for rental of an existing structure that, if successful, they believe will better serve residents in the northern part of the township.

“We think it will reduce response time, and it actually could have some effect on how insurance companies rate the community and how insurance companies rate individual home owners,” Commissioner Tom O’Brien said.

O’Brien said he expects negotiations to last another two to three months at least, and even if successful, the new firehouse wouldn’t be operational until later in the year at the earliest.

To cut costs, he said the township is looking at renting a Richmond Square building that once housed a bank, rather than constructing an entirely new facility. A cost estimate for renting and staffing the location won’t be available until further along in the process, he said.

But at the Dec. 14 township board meeting where leasing the facility was discussed, at least one commissioner, Carol Gifford, expressed concerns about the potential costs of opening a new firehouse, especially when taking into account a planned expansion of the firefighting force.

“We need to step back and consider if this is the time to add to the budget," she said.

Manheim Township is already the county’s most populous municipality outside of the city, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The population is currently estimated to be 40,000, up roughly 6% since 2010.

Manheim Township's housing footprint has also been expanding for years, and could grow substantially more with the proposed 54-acre development known as Stoner Farm. The township currently has an estimated 16,523 housing units, up from 13,449 in 2000.

That growth is projected to continue under Lancaster County's Places2040 plan, which seeks to concentrate growth in the county's urban and suburban areas.

O’Brien said as growth continues, the township may look to add more firefighting facilities.

“At the end of the day, I think it will be at a cost that will be significantly reduced if we had to go find a site and build a building,” O’Brien said of the plans to lease a building at Richmond Square. “It’s something that if we don’t do it now, were going to have to do it later.”

LNP/LancasterOnline correspondent Joan Kern contributed to this report.