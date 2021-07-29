A Manheim Township Middle School teacher has been named the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s 2021 Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year, the Manheim Township School District announced recently.

Olivia Good, who teaches eighth-grade United States history, won the state award and awaits selection of the national winner, which is announced in the fall.

“History is my passion, and I am so fortunate to be able to share my love of history with my students,” Good said. “I love helping my students connect with and understand a past that can feel distant to them, and also develop the skills of independently finding and analyzing original historical sources.”

Good was among a record 8,510 teachers nationwide nominated by parents, students, teachers and administrators.

“Manheim Township School District is proud of Olivia Good’s accomplishment,” the school district said in a statement. “As a motivated teacher and someone who is loved by many, she certainly is a shining star in our District.”

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has presented the National History Teacher of the Year award since 2004. There have been 855 teachers from elementary, middle and high schools selected as state winners since that time, the institute’s website states.

A panel comprising the previous year’s national winner, historians, professors and teachers evaluate each state winner to pick the National Teacher of the Year. Last year’s national winner was Sergio De Alba, an elementary school teacher from Northern California.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is a nonprofit founded in 1994 dedicated to promoting the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources, its website states.