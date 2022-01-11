The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners on Monday disbanded a police advisory committee created just 18 months ago, with the new GOP board president saying the panel wasn’t needed and harmed officer morale.

The committee was unanimously created under a Democrat-majority board in July 2020 amid the nationwide racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. Members were appointed last February and the 11-member committee, whose members included the police chief and a rank-and-file officer, began meeting in April.

The Republican majority board, swept into office in November’s municipal election, voted 4-1 to disband, with lone Democrat Barry Kauffman opposing.

Board President Donna Dimeo said she attended several meetings and no resident raised any concerns.

The department is transparent, she said, and there are opportunities for the public to interact with police, such as “coffee with a cop,” National Night Out and at commissioner meetings.

“We have a chief who is willing to talk to anyone. And I don't think that this is a committee that at this time is needed. I think they all worked hard. And I think that they were all surprised and pleased at the transparency, the information that we give on our website,” she said.

Commissioner John Bear criticized the former Democratic board’s creation of the panel.

“If the prior board was as very serious about having something that was fairly balanced and was done in a methodical manner, it would have not notified the police chief a few minutes before going into a board meeting, telling him, ‘Oh, by the way, we're creating a police advisory committee,’” he said, adding he felt the prior board owed the police an apology.

In an email Tuesday, Chief Tom Rudzinski said the advisory committee affected morale and confirmed Bear’s account of its formation.

“The first I knew that the commissioners had any intention of creating the committee was 30 seconds before the start of a commissioners meeting when I was informed that they planned to pass a resolution to create it,” Rudzinski said.

Pennsylvania has more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, but just 126 are accredited, according to the association, and just four in Lancaster County.Rudzinski said the department has been accredited by Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, overseen by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, since 2008.

Accreditation meant “we already had nationally recognized policies and procedures in place, which are continually reviewed both internally and externally,” Rudzinski said. “Our policies, training and a myriad of reports are posted on our website, and I am frequently in attendance at commissioners’ meetings and public events to listen to the concerns of the public.”

He praised the officers, adding, “Our mission is to improve the quality of life in our community, and we will continue to do just that.”

Citizens raised no concerns

Kauffman, who voted to create the committee in 2020, said while the police department was superb, “It doesn't mean we can't learn best practices from other places. So I just think this resolution is premature.”

He also said he’d like to see opportunities for community discussions “because I think that would even further enhance the respect the community has for police once they understand and get to know some of the policeman regular human beings.”

Dimeo said a committee wasn’t needed to do that.

When reached after the meeting, Rabbi Jack Paskoff, chair of the committee, said he and his fellow members had anticipated it would be disbanded at its November meeting.

“It was clear from the outset that our committee was seen as adversarial by the police, although I don't think the members of the committee felt that way. The only thing that was left undone was sending a survey to the community. Despite open meetings, we learned of no concerns with the department,” he said in an email.

The committee recognized challenges police face, such as lack of public support and difficulties in recruiting officers; its members also praised Rudzinski and the department, he wrote.

Adam Hosey, 34, who was on the committee, said he was frustrated it was disbanded.

“I think public safety should be apolitical, but I think it was political,” he said Tuesday, noting disbanding the committee was one of the new board’s first actions.

Hosey, who is the chief equity officer for YWCA Lancaster, said one of the committee’s mandates was to see if there were any racial disparities in policing in the township “and we were just at that point. We were getting momentum and they just sort of cut us off because they thought we were anti-police. And we weren’t.”

Hosey said the committee didn’t expect to find discrimination. He also said he thought the committee could have helped the police department on issues such as recruitment and retention.