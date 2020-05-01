Manheim Township High School social studies teacher Bill Ziegler plaes a sign in the front yard of a graduating senior on Grandview Boulevard Friday, May 1, 2020. School District staff members distributed 441 signs to homes of graduating seniors Friday.
More than 70 Manheim Township School District employees on Friday helped distribute 441 yard signs to the homes of students in this year’s graduating class.
One by one, cars lined up outside Manheim Township High School as an administrator placed a pile of congratulatory signs in their trunk. Employees then delivered them to homes throughout the community.
Schools countywide are working to honor seniors who may not be able to experience a traditional, in-person prom or commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed schools statewide through the end of the school year.
Manheim Township School District Communications Specialist Marcie Brody places signs in a staff member's vehicle outside the Manheim Township HIgh School Friday, May 1, 2020. School District staff members distributed 441 signs to homes of graduating seniors Friday. The signs were brought to the cars of staff members outside the high school who delivered the signs to homes of the seniors.
