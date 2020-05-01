More than 70 Manheim Township School District employees on Friday helped distribute 441 yard signs to the homes of students in this year’s graduating class.

One by one, cars lined up outside Manheim Township High School as an administrator placed a pile of congratulatory signs in their trunk. Employees then delivered them to homes throughout the community.

Schools countywide are working to honor seniors who may not be able to experience a traditional, in-person prom or commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed schools statewide through the end of the school year.

