With a little help from some characters, Erica Feltenberger and Brandy Gerstenberg have been trying to find some comic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through "celebrity" interviews, the couple has managed to put a smile on many of their friends' and family members' faces. These celebrities are not the actual person, mind you, they are Feltenberger or Gerstenberg in costume.

"We are doing these to simply provide laughs or at least a smile to family and friends during these unprecedented times," Gerstenberg said.

The couple spends time making the videos after their work day is done. Both are working remotely and find the creativeness gives them something to fill the time. Feltenberger is LNP's advertising artist supervisor.

"And, honestly, it does help to keep us occupied as well, with all this extra time on our hands," Feltenberger said.

The ideas come to them at different times and almost out of the blue.

"They can come from a simple conversation about something unrelated, they can pop into your head in the middle of the night, and we have had requests from family and friends," Gerstenberg said.

Channeling characters like Bob Ross, Forrest Gump, Smokey the Bear, Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame and Offred from "The Handmaids Tale" the couple has made great use of their Halloween and holiday costume stash. They have also been very creative.

"Dorothy's hair is a combo of my Nan's wig and a cut up T-shirt made into strips and braided," Feltenberger said. "Also I never in my life wore bedsheets and table cloths as dresses."