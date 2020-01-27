Manheim Township commissioners reject a ban on gun shops near schools

The Manheim Township commissioners on Monday night rejected a private school’s request that gun shops be prohibited within 1,000 feet of all schools in the suburban community, a regulation that gun rights advocates said they’d fight in court.

Several commissioners said that while they favor the concept of a school zone where gun shops are banned, taking action would conflict with state law barring municipalities from regulating firearms.

“I’m not sure that this proposal ... is clearly legal,” said Commissioner Tom O’Brien ahead of the 4-1 vote. “There is little precedent for this particular ordinance, and I believe defending it in court would likely cost our taxpayers a significant amount of money.”

A spokesman for Lancaster Country Day School, which petitioned Manheim Township for the gun shop free zone, expressed disappointment that the commissioners rejected the school’s proposed change to the zoning ordinance.

The private school, at 725 Hamilton Road, asked the township for the buffer after The Gun Gallery in February 2018 relocated from Millersville to the former Reifsnyder’s piano store at 1020 Dillerville Road, near the school. The gun shop has since closed.

“When students are unsettled, when they are frightened, when they are scared, that is a distraction that, from our perspective, need not be encouraged by the proximity of a gun shop just beside a school, with assault rifles ... as part of the signage,” Steve Lisk, head of school at Country Day, said.

Firearm signs

County Day School had requested both a 1,000 foot zone beyond a school’s property line and a ban on any signs depicting firearms in such a zone.

Attorney Claudia Shank, representing Country Day, told the commissioners that both proposed changes to the zoning ordinance were narrowly tailored to create a safe learning environment without infringing on free speech and gun rights.

But attorney Joshua Prince, representing Firearm Owners Against Crime, a statewide group that threatened to sue Manheim Township if it approved the gun shop free zone, said in an email that he was pleased the commissioners complied with state law.

Rejection of the gun shop free zone, Prince said, saved “taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars of legal fees in defending an indefensible ordinance.”

Attorney Paul Rossi, addressing the commissioners on behalf of a separate gun-owners’ group, said they also planned to file suit if the township moved forward on the proposal. Rossi particularly warned the commissioners not to create zones where images of guns were banned.

Minority opinion

Commissioner Allison Troy was in the minority in voting against rejecting the zoning amendments. Her motion to schedule a public hearing on the issue failed to be seconded.

“Give it a fair public hearing, and then vote ‘no’ on the proposal,” Troy urged.

But Commissioner Barry Kauffman disagreed, saying that while his initial reaction to the school’s proposal was favorable, the more he studied the law, the more he realized the township couldn’t act.

“I truly believe that guns should not be anywhere close to a school,” Commissioner Donna DiMeo said. But she agreed with other commissioners that the state had taken action out of the township’s hands.