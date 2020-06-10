When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, June 8.

What happened: Manheim Township police Chief Thomas Rudzinski condemned the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. At least one elected official in Manheim Township has called for further discussion in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Quotable: “Both personally and professionally, I find the behavior offensive,” Rudzinski said. “My department would have a very different response. I do not condone police brutality or racism. ... We’re working to improve ourselves and strengthen our relationship with the community. I train (our officers and staff) to treat people in the community as if they were family.”

Board comment: Board Vice President Tom O’Brien said he is very proud of the police department and how Rudzinski is managing it, but added that “it is incumbent upon us to find more ways to dialogue.”

Police group: Board President Sam Mecum read aloud a letter from the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, representing 29 enforcement agencies in the county, which also condemned the behavior of the Minneapolis Police involved in Floyd’s death. “Police brutality, negligence and the failure to render aid are unacceptable in law enforcement,” the chiefs wrote.

New commissioner: Mecum said the board has received applications from residents to fill the vacancy left when Allison Troy resigned. Board members plan to interview the applicants beginning 4:30 p.m. June 15. A second round of interviews will be held at the 5:30 meeting on June 22.

Compost park: The compost park is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A gate system is in the works.