When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, March 31.

What happened: Jennifer Steigelman, director of finances, said Manheim Township would not immediately feel the effects of a possible decline in revenues as a result of the massive shutdown of the economy for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding she did not see the need for any major spending cuts now.

Response: Commissioner Donna DiMeo said Manheim Township will have additional expenses due to the virus and will also lose some fees.

School construction: A motion to deem school construction critical, allowing it to continue during the quarantine, died for lack of a second to the motion. Construction has stalled at the Manheim Township Middle School, Lancaster Country Day School, Montessori Academy and the St. John Neumann Catholic School.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Emergency management: Chief Rick Kane said Manheim Township’s fire rescue, emergency medical agency and ambulance association are teleconferencing weekly with all extended-care facilities in the municipality: Brethren Village, Landis Homes, Lancashire Hall, Calvary Homes, Long Home and Mennonite Homes. He said all six homes are doing pre-screening and are closed to visitors, with only one entrance open at each.

Supplies: Kane said fire/rescue and police departments have received a small supply of surgical masks, which will last barely a week. He said they can be used in place of better N95 masks if necessary. He expects a large order of surgical masks and a limited order of N95s this week, but there is no estimated arrival time for an order of eye protection, gloves and more masks.

Blessings of Hope: The church-affiliated organization asked the board to speed up the approval process to put a half-acre of gravel on part of its property on Becker Road, on the line between Manheim and Warwick townships, for an emergency food distribution center. The process involves three ordinances, including stormwater. Solicitor J. Dwight Yoder and Lisa Douglas, director of zoning and planning, said the proposal, however laudable, would still need approval from the Zoning Hearing Board because it involves expansion of a nonconforming use.

Commissioner attendance: Sam Mecum and Barry Kauffman were at the 8 a.m. meeting, while Donna DiMeo, Allison Troy and Tom OBrien joined on the phone.

What’s next: There may be another emergency meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 2, but that will not be announced until 3 p.m. April 1.