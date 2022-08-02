Manheim Township’s board of commissioners hired a consultant in March to mentor the newly hired township manager, Rick Kane, who had not previously managed a similarly large municipal government.

The board also filled the assistant manager position for the first time in a dozen years, arguing that running a government as large as Manheim Township’s required another senior administrator to help manage the large workload.

Kane and assistant manager Andy Bowman both led municipal departments in their previous roles. Kane was the township fire chief for 14 years, while Bowman was the township’s director of code compliance.

To ensure they adapted quickly to their new roles, the township board approved a contract with Dan Zimmerman, who served 27 years as the Warwick Township manager before he retired in 2021.

The hiring of Bowman and the contract with Zimmerman came as a surprise to some township residents, including Democrats who until last fall’s election controlled the board of commissioners. They said Bowman’s hiring and the Zimmerman contract were never discussed publicly.

Donna DiMeo, a Republican and president of the township board, said hiring an assistant manager had been discussed for years as a way to give more support to the township manager. She also said it isn’t necessary for the board to announce the hiring of consultants like Zimmerman at public meetings, because their services are already budgeted for at the beginning of the year.

“We don’t say in meetings when we hire trash collectors,” DiMeo said. “If it’s budgeted, then it’s budgeted. So, we just worked off our budget.”

That’s not a typical practice for municipalities across the state. Michael Palombo, a Pittsburgh-area attorney who specializes in municipal law, said the hiring of a consultant is usually shared at a public meeting when a contract begins.

“When (a person) is hired for the first time, they generally should (announce it),” he said.

While there’s no law mandating that municipalities publicly announce hires, Palombo said it’s a matter of public transparency.

West Lampeter Township typically shares all consulting hires at public meetings, according to manager Dee Dee McGuire. She noted the township strictly follows Pennsylvania’s township code, which says consultants can only be hired with approval by the board of supervisors. The code doesn’t say whether that decision has to be announced in advance.

Palombo said municipalities usually list their open positions, especially for a role as important as a manager, unless there’s a plan already in place — like an assistant manager becoming the manager. In this case, Manheim Township didn’t make the public aware it was filling an assistant manager job until it was filled.

“There’s not a requirement, but to get it out to that many people when it’s that big of a position, (municipalities) typically advertise it,” he said. “It’s generally accepted good practice to get it in a newspaper or some other form of output.”

Mentoring new managers

Zimmerman is contracted to the township by ELA Group, Inc., an engineering and landscape architecture firm that hired Zimmerman after he left his job with Warwick. A document obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline notes Manheim Township approached the company for Zimmerman’s services.

The contract calls for reimbursing Zimmerman at a $160 per hour rate. Kane said he and Bowman have “very informal” conversations with Zimmerman to seek advice on township affairs.

“He throws out some thoughts and then we’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll take the advice,’” Kane said. “He’s not making any decisions here. It’s really just a conversation to bounce stuff off the wall and see what he thinks.”

Democratic Commissioner Barry Kauffman said Zimmerman is meant to fill in the knowledge gaps for Kane and Bowman particularly when it comes to legal compliance matters.

“What’s (Kane’s) experience working with farmland preservation or experience with stormwater obligations to the state and federal government and EPA and DEP? (Zimmerman) is to make sure we stay absolutely squeaky clean with the law,” Kauffman said.

Zimmerman began his consulting work in April, billing the township for two hours of work for the entire month, Kane said. Since then, he’s had a one-hour meeting with the two managers each month to review everything they’ve dealt with since they last met.

That’s a total of $800 of service so far. At that rate, Zimmerman would likely bill the township a total of $1,600 for his services for all of 2022. The money comes out of “contracted services” in the township’s budget, the township’s treasurer and director of finance Jennifer Steigelman said. This year the contracted costs are $238,065 — a decrease in $16,500 from the original budget after it was adjusted in February with Bowman’s hiring.

Steigelman said contracted services fluctuate every year depending on the “forecasted needs and priorities” of each department.

Change in leadership

Zimmerman’s hire comes just months after the GOP majority on the board fired the previous manager, James Drumm, after just a year in the role.

Drumm was hired into the job by the then Democratic-controlled board after a search that lasted several months through an independent search firm. He took the position after the board fired Sean Mulchaney, who was Manheim Township’s manager for six years.

Kane and Bowman said DiMeo approached them privately about taking on their respective positions. The commissioner president told LNP | LancasterOnline that Kane was a familiar face in the community and Bowman had years of planning experience, which was why the board chose to hire the two.

Kane was approved as manager during the same meeting that the board announced Drumm’s termination. Kauffman noted at the meeting that he supported Kane but would’ve wanted the commissioners to conduct a “broader search” before making their decision.

Less than a month later, the commissioners announced their decision to hire Bowman in the assistant manager position.

When Bowman was hired as the assistant manager, the commissioners adjusted the township budget to account for his annual salary of $122,500. The township’s government salaries increased by $69,100 with the Feb. 14 change. But budget cuts elsewhere still have the township expecting to spend $3.2 million less than originally planned.