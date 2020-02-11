Manheim Township commissioners voted to approve a proposal to build 124 new housing units as part of a new development adjacent to Stoner Park.

The 54-acre proposed development known as Stoner Farm drew criticism from some residents who said the proposal was yet another example of continued development to the detriment of open space and farmland.

Commissioners voted 3-1 on the measure, with Barry Kauffman as the sole opposing vote. Board President Sam Mecum recused himself, citing a conflict of interest due to his wife serving as vice president of the Manheim Township Historical Society. The historical society has been critical of the proposal.

Developer Keystone Custom Homes and architects RGS Associates still need to submit a final land development plan in order to move forward with the project.

However, the property is zoned R-2, which allows such residential development by right.

In their speeches before voting yes, the commissioners sounded resigned to that fact.

“Saying there will be too much traffic or stormwater management is not a legal reason to turn down this proposal,” Commissioner Donna DiMeo said. She also compared the vote to the recent decision regarding controversial gun shop free school zones. She said commissioners voted in large part because of an expected, prolonged legal battle if they voted a different way.

“I believe a vote of ‘no’ would cost the taxpayers spending unnecessary dollars defending a case that we would not win,” she said.

“I would like to keep this as green space,” Commissioner Tom O’Brien said. “(But) the reality is that our ordinance ... really forces our hand.”

Democratic Commissioner Allison Troy said the preliminary plan before them “is actually stronger because of the public,” citing 5 adjacent acres that the developer agreed to add onto Stoner Park, but said she and her fellow commissioners’ power over the proposal was “actually quite narrow, even though I might wish it was otherwise.”

Kauffman, who voted against the land development proposal, said he felt Keystone Custom Homes had not met the burden of demonstrating the development would not have an adverse effect on several issues, including traffic.

Still, “if I vote no, it really doesn’t matter,” he said.

Several residents who spoke during a public comment period said the development would make flooding issues worse in the area and that land offered to the township was an empty gesture.

“They’re offering that land to us because nobody wants it,” resident Andy Benko said. A representative with Keystone Custom Homes responded saying the idea to provide the land to the township for the park was an idea floated by the township.