Manheim Township commissioners apologized for audio issues that prevented remote viewers from being able to hear what was discussed during much of Monday night’s meeting.

“It was quite frankly embarrassing,” Commissioner Barry Kauffman said Tuesday.

Sam Mecum, president of the board of commissioners, said it appears the audio problem was a user error -- the “join audio” button may not have been pressed on the township's end.

Savannah Thorpe, a resident who was hoping to hear and comment on her possible appointment to a police advisory commission, said she was upset not to hear what the commissioners were saying.

“I felt it was a possible Sunshine Act violation,” she said.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act is an open government law that requires meetings of a governmental body be open to the public, except for in a few limited circumstances. Public officials who knowingly violate the act can face prosecution and fines, as Lancaster County’s commissioners did in 2007.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the Sunshine Act applies to all meetings and makes no distinction for those broadcast online.

“Is it a good thing that they proceeded knowing that people couldn’t hear? No. Is it a Sunshine Act violation, probably not, because the physical location was open,” she said.

The meeting was held at the township building, but Kauffman said capacity was limited to 25 attendees due to COVID-19. That attendance cap has been in place since virus restrictions began in the spring, and Kauffman said does not believe anyone has been turned away because of it so far.

Mecum said the audio issues were not an intentional action to limit the public’s access.

Melewsky said a best practice in this instance would be to suspend the meeting until the issue can be resolved.

“That is the remedy under the Sunshine Act when the agency knows there is a problem,” she said. “If an agency is going to rely on technology for public access, they need to make sure it is working.”

Kauffman said that he and Commissioner Tom O’Brien would consider such a policy in the future.

Mecum said it was not until late in the meeting the board realized the audio issue was widespread among viewers.

“Looking back on it I don’t know maybe we should have suspended it, but I don’t know when we would have reconvened it because our next meeting is two weeks away,” he said.

Kauffman said township staff is working to upload an audio recording of Monday’s meeting, and that the board hopes to be able to record and archive all public meetings on its website by the end of the year.

“I very much regret it and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Mecum said.