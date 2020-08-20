A Manheim Township commissioner sought to push a local elected party official out of her position because of her comments on racial injustice, party emails show.

Manheim Township Democratic Commissioner Barry Kauffman was unhappy with comments Nicole Vasquez, then assistant district leader of the Manheim Township Democratic Committee, had been making on Facebook about an incident in July at Skyline Pool and he asked the party district leader, Courtney Morton, to force Vasquez to resign.

“I was called by Commissioner Kauffman this morning to force me into asking Nicole Vasquez to resign as Vice-Chair of the MT Dems because they don't like her ‘tone’ on social media,” Morton said in a July 6 email to the county party’s leadership. “They (Barry leading the charge of commissioners) feel that because Nicole is aggressive and assertive that she could be tearing apart the party. They also are worried about the impact on future elections in Manheim Township.”

Morton later clarified to LNP | Lancaster Online that she subsequently learned the other commissioners did not share Kauffman’s opinion.

The call for Vasquez’s resignation stemmed from a July 3 incident at Skyline Pool in Manheim Township during which the pool’s manager, Kristal Narkiewicz, told two teenage girls — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms or leave the pool. The pool's manager called police after she and the girls’ mother had a disagreement over "cheeky" bikini bottoms.

Narkiewicz was eventually fired.

In the days following the incident, Vasquez posted about it on her Facebook page several times, questioning why the commissioners were not speaking about the issue, calling on residents to boycott the pool and asking that the pool manager, who she claimed is racist, be fired.

Vasquez said Kauffman overstepped his authority by pushing for her resignation.

“This isn’t a power he has, my position is an elected position,” Vasquez told LNP | LancasterOnline. “He is a commissioner that ran on transparency.”

Kauffman said it would “highly improper” to comment on a party “personnel matter” and took no further questions.

Commissioner Tim O’Brien said he did not call for Vasquez’s resignation, and threatened to sue Morton, a member of his own party, and LNP | LancasterOnline for suggesting otherwise.

A call including the commissioners, Vasquez and local party officials to discuss the matter and the disagreement was being organized, but before it was held, Vasquez resigned.

The initial email from Morton, titled “situation brewing in township,” was sent to Diane Topakian, who is chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee; and Mary Auker-Anders and Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who are among the committee’s leadership.

Morton said Kauffman spoke from his role as a member of the party, not as a commissioner. Topakian, when asked if in a subsequent call with Kauffman he was speaking from his position, said, “yeah, I think so. I think he viewed it as this was making his job more difficult as a commissioner, that’s what I thought after listening to him,” she said.

Topakian said she is unsure why Vasquez resigned and that she had “the full support of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee leadership,” and that when she spoke to Kauffman she “reinforced to him that the issue was the issue, Nicole was not the issue.”

Smith-Wade-El said he was always excited to have Vasquez on the committee and that he “did not think it was appropriate,” for a township commissioner to be calling for her resignation.

“We need to make a primary consideration that the next gen (generation) of Democratic voters are young Black and Latino people and we need to keep that in mind going forward,” he said.

Vasquez said she resigned because she felt that she needed to disassociate herself from the organization to be able to talk openly about it.

“One of the main things we have all been saying is silence is compliance,” Vasquez said. “I can’t allow myself to be compliant in this. I can’t set that example for my daughters.”