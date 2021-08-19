After tonight, three Lancaster County school districts may be requiring students, faculty and staff to wear face masks entering the fall.

The Columbia Borough and Manheim Township school boards may vote to require masks in school as concerns around COVID-19 intensify.

If so, they would join School District of Lancaster as the only county school districts to require masks to begin the 2021-22 school year.

The votes come on the heels of new guidance from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health stating schools should adopt universal masking as well as other mitigation strategies to prevent disruptions to in-person learning. The guidance is in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and state and federal education officials.

Still, the majority of county school districts plan to enter the fall mask-optional, abandoning a measure that, health officials have said, contributed to limited COVID-19 transmission in schools last year. Masking remains a hot-button issue that has divided communities and prompted fiery discussions at recent school board meetings across the county.

Decisions, decisions

The Manheim Township school board seems split, based on discussion from a board work session last week. Board members Stephen Grosh, April Weaver and John Smith appeared to side with a mask-optional plan, while Joyce Stephens, JoAnn Hentz and Curtis Holgate signaled that they were open to a mandate. Board President Nikki Rivera remained somewhat neutral on the topic.

The school board is expected to appoint a new member to replace Sara Grosh, who is resigning, at the beginning of tonight’s meeting. That means whoever that is may serve as the deciding voter.

LNP | LancasterOnline requested comment from each Manheim Township school board member Wednesday. Rivera, Carroll and Stephen Grosh responded.

Rivera and Carroll said they look forward to discussing the mask issue tonight, but they wouldn’t share which way they’re leaning. Stephen Grosh was more forthcoming.

“I believe in giving our parents the option (mask or no mask) and leaving that decision to each family in consultation with their own health care professional as each family’s different circumstance may dictate” Grosh, an attorney, said in an email.

Grosh said that he respects the “reasoned counter-argument” and that no decision “will make everyone happy.”

“I certainly understand that a number of parents in (Manheim Township) won’t look favorably upon my position,” he said. “I do not take that lightly.”

If you go MANHEM TOWNSHIP When: 7 p.m. Where: Manheim Township School District office, 450A Candlewyck Road, Lancaster. Livestream: mtwp.net/virtualboard.* COLUMBIA BOROUGH When: 6 p.m. Where: Columbia Borough School District office, 200 N. Fifth St., Columbia. Livestream: columbiabsd.org/page/school-board.* *Must attend in-person to address board.

Asked whether school district Superintendent Robin Felty supports the mask-optional plan or the one that requires masks, Manheim Township School District spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell said that the administration expects the board “will put great thought into their decision-making” and that “of course, the administration will support the decision of the board.”

Manheim Township teachers, meanwhile, are in support of any plan that doesn’t interfere with in-person learning.

“Nobody wants masks, but nobody wants to return to remote learning with divided classes as we had last year,” Manheim Township Education Association President Samantha McNally said in an email. “With rising cases of the delta variant risking high levels of student quarantines, especially for students under the age of 12, teachers are in support of all actions that mitigate the spread of covid and don't interfere with our educational imperatives.”

In Columbia, only one plan — which requires masks — is up for debate. Of course, the school board can reject it, at which point the previous, mask-optional plan will likely remain in place.

Neither Superintendent Ashley Rizzo nor any of the nine board members responded to requests for comment Wednesday.