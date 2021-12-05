The Chick-fil-A in Manheim Township is a popular draw; so much so that the line of cars using its drive-thru sometimes stretches back onto Fruitville Pike – more than 500 feet away.

This can create a dilemma for people like Christopher Bracken, who said he enjoys shopping at Shoppes at Belmont, where the fast-food restaurant is located.

The popular restaurant is situated just inside Belmont’s main entrance off a busy stretch of Fruitville Pike that, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is used by more than 10,000 vehicles each day.

Bracken, 39, recently shared his concerns with Watchdog, asking if there are any plans to address the traffic congestion at the shopping center’s main entrance.

“The traffic issue is not Chick-fil-A’s fault. I’ve eaten there. They are a popular restaurant and that’s good for them,” the East Hempfield Township resident said. “It’s always a busy area and I just hope someone can fix the situation before an accident happens.”

Judy Shaffer and her husband, Matt, are the franchisees for the Manheim Township Chick-fil-A, which opened in 2018. They also are franchisees for Lancaster County’s only other Chick-fil-A in East Lampeter Township, which opened in 2011.

Watchdog contacted Chick-fil-A’s corporate office and asked how many vehicles use the Manheim Township location’s drive-thru daily, the percentage of people that drive away because the lines are long, and if they have received any complaints or concerns about traffic issues caused by drivers waiting to order from the restaurant. A company spokesperson could not immediately answer these questions.

‘We have made some improvements’

The Manheim Township Chick-fil-A can be accessed at a four-way intersection about 400 feet from the shopping center’s main entrance just south of Fruitville Pike and Chester Road. Once cars already in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane back up to the eatery’s entrance, other vehicles waiting to turn into the parking lot are forced to wait.

With motorists coming from four directions at the restaurant’s entrance, bumper-to-bumper traffic can end up snaking back to Fruitville Pike, where cars turning into the shopping center must wait at the traffic light, sometimes through a few cycles.

At least two projects to improve the flow of traffic in the restaurant’s parking lot have been completed since it opened in 2018.

“This is a very popular and successful location, so we have made some improvements to alleviate the traffic flow,” said Kevin Lahn, of R.J. Waters & Associates. Manbel Devco is the developer for the Shoppes at Belmont, which owns the Chick-fil-A property. Lahn is the shopping center’s project developer.

The driveway that leads to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru was widened in 2019, then again in September, Lahn said. His company covered the combined $130,000 cost.

“These things happen in part because of COVID,” Lahn said. “People still have concerns about eating indoors, so they use restaurants that have a drive-thru.”

‘Unexpected impact’

The success of Chick-fil-A has exceeded what was originally expected when the shopping center was developed, according to Manheim Township manager and secretary Jim Drumm.

“The backup of traffic into the Belmont center entry road is common and sometimes it extends onto the turn lane on Fruitville Pike,” Drumm said. “This has become more problematic since COVID-19, due to the restaurant only providing drive-thru service.”

Drumm, however, doesn’t see it as a design flaw.

“It’s an unexpected impact due to the success of Chick-fil-A,” he said. “The number of cars constantly in the lineup greatly exceeds other fast-food restaurants in the area.”

Drumm said while his office has not received any complaints about this issue, some members of the township staff have noticed the congestion during peak times (lunch and dinner) and realize it is becoming problematic.

Drumm also said that because Fruitville Pike is a state highway, PennDOT would be responsible to evaluate the need for highway or turn lane improvements to better manage the traffic.

PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said he has not received any complaints about traffic issues at the shopping center but did mention the uptick in the use of drive-thrus during the pandemic.

“ … We cannot ignore the fact that the drive-thrus are more popular and busier than they were prepandemic,” Thompson said.

