The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners is still investigating an incident about "cheeky" bikini bottoms at Skyline Pool that resulted in a Black and Latino family being escorted out of the facility by police.

According to a statement provided to LNP | LancasterOnline, the board is currently interviewing witnesses, which include Manheim Township residents and pool guests. Though the board could not comment on the incident, the statement said the investigation is expected to be completed soon.

"The Township is also reviewing its current policies on pool attire, rules enforcement, and staff training to evaluate whether changes are needed," the statement said.

The township's department of recreation received major backlash on Facebook after Kristal Narkiewicz, the department's facilities and programs manager, called police following a dispute with resident and Skyline Pool patron Tonya Garcia on July 3.

The recreation department's Facebook page, after being bombarded with negative reviews from residents, was taken down without comment or explanation.

Two teenage girls — one who is Puerto Rican and Garcia's daughter, and the other who is Black and Venezuelan — were asked by Narkiewicz to leave the pool and change their swimsuit bottoms, according to witnesses.

The pool has a sign that prohibits "cheeky" bathing suit bottoms, or ones that show too much.

Both girls were cooperative with Narkiewicz and left the pool. They later returned with new swimsuit bottoms, said Justice McNeil, a witness.

Garcia approached Narkiewicz to clarify why her daughter had been asked to leave, McNeil recounted.

Garcia said she did not want to comment on the incident, and efforts to reach Narkiewicz for comment were unsuccessful.

After speaking with Garcia, Narkiewicz called the police, and Garcia and her family were escorted out.

According to McNeil, several white women were also asked to change their swimsuit bottoms or leave, but none did either.

“There were so many other visible people with cheeky bathing suits,” McNeil told LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday. “The only difference is race.”

Several residents quickly took to Facebook to express their outrage on the Manheim Township Recreation Department's page. Many left negative reviews and accused the department of racially profiling.

The department responded to comments, claiming that police are only called when "a situation warrants it" and all pool rules are enforced for all patrons.

By Saturday, the department's Facebook page no longer existed.

Witness accounts

Township residents who were at Skyline Pool July 3 spoke with a reporter after reading an LNP | LancasterOnline article detailing the incident.

“I witnessed the swimsuit incident too and the response was not warranted at all,” Justin Watt, a Manheim Township resident, said.

Watt wasn’t able to hear the conversation, but said that when speaking with Garcia, the body language of Narkiewicz and another staff member was “hostile.”

Neither staff member looked like they “(wanted) to listen or have a conversation,” he said.

Ilianaveliz Torres-Beltran, another township resident, said that she overheard foul language used during the conversation between Garcia and Narkiewicz.

Police weren’t needed, though, Torres-Beltran said, adding that they have more important things to attend to than a dispute over a swimsuit.

Torres-Beltran, 32, said that she was also approached by Narkiewicz who said her swimsuit wasn’t appropriate and that she needed to change.

Torres-Beltran was confused, she said. She was wearing a one-piece suit that she didn’t consider inappropriate.

She also felt embarrassed.

“What’s wrong with me? What’s wrong with my suit?” she questioned.

Torres-Beltran, who is Puerto Rican, said she felt targeted, along with the two other girls.

“Is this rule for everyone?” she asked.

Watt said he thinks the dress code policy encourages body shaming, and wonders if a government-owned pool has the right to tell township residents what to wear.

“I feel like the staff is more concerned with enforcing the swimwear ban than enforcing the mask policy,” Watt said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.