A Manheim Township attorney was recently named chief counsel of Pennsylvania’s Judicial Conduct Board.

Melissa L. Norton, 63, had been serving as interim chief counsel since Nov. 8 and had previously been the board’s deputy chief counsel. The board appointed her Jan. 10.

The chief counsel advises the board on judicial discipline matters and carries out board directives, Norton said Wednesday.

The independent Judicial Conduct Board is responsible for investigating and prosecuting judicial misconduct complaints.

If the board finds probable cause of misconduct, it may file a complaint in the Court of Judicial Discipline, where it must then prove the charges against the judge by clear and convincing evidence. The Court of Judicial Discipline decides if the board has met its burden of proof and imposes sanctions.

Norton, who grew up in Myerstown, Lebanon County, practiced law in Northumberland County after graduating from Duquesne University School of Law.

Norton moved to Lancaster County in 2014 and worked in the county public defender’s office for a year and a half before becoming an assistant counsel to the Judicial Conduct Board in 2016.

As a public defender, Norton was one of the attorneys representing Marcus Rutter, who was 16 when he and his cousin, Thomas Gregory Moore, then 25, broke into Conestoga Valley teacher Nicole Mathewson’s Lancaster city home and killed her in December 2014.

Rutter, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in July 2016 and is serving a sentence of 54 years to life. Moore, 33, also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, robbery and related offenses in February 2016 and is serving a life sentence with an added 20 years.