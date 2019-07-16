You’ve seen them on the streets – the big, portable dumpsters and storage units that have proliferated among movers and hoarders for the past few years.
PODS, the name of a company that offers portable storage units, and similar containers have been kept out in neighborhoods for extended periods of time, officials say, and Manheim Township recently took action to tamp down on lingering storage containers.
Last week, the township’s board of commissioners approved an ordinance regulating dumpsters and other mobile storage units.
Residents are now restricted to keeping dumpsters and storage devices in driveways and only in streets if issued a permit by Manheim Township police, according to the ordinance.
Chief Thomas Rudzinski said the need for the ordinance came through several complaints over the years of dumpsters left out for months on some streets.
"(It was) causing issues in narrow streets,” he said. There were some safety concerns and problems around drainage. “We had nothing in place that regulated those devices.”
For on-street placement, residents are required to apply for a $50 permit. If approved, the permit will be active for only 30 days and must be conspicuously placed on a street and be outlined with reflective tape.
The ordinance also prohibits smelly dumpsters, stating materials within the storage devices may not “emit any noxious or offensive odor or otherwise create any hazard or risk to public health.” Fines associated with violating the terms of the permit or the ordinance range between $25 to $1,000.