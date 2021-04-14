Manheim Township School District is raising money for a scholarship honoring Alexandra Chitwood, a middle school counselor who died of COVID-19 last year, by holding a 5K on Mother’s Day weekend, May 8 and 9.

All proceeds from the Alexandra Chitwood Memorial 5K will fund the Alexandra Chitwood Memorial Scholarship, which was created as a way to remember the educator’s legacy and continue her work of helping students strive for success.

Due to COVID-19, participants are asked to complete the race at one of three routes. One starts at the tennis courts at Manheim Township High School, another starts at Manheim Township Public Library, and the third starts at the Weaver Fields parking lot at 2883 Weaver Road. There’s also the option of creating your own 5K course.

Registration costs $15. “Run For Alex” T-shirts are on sale for $11.41 each. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #RunForAlex on social media.

For more information, visit lanc.news/RunForAlex.