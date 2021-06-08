Manheim Pike was closed in Manheim Township on Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crash brought down live wires onto the road, according to Manheim Township police.

The tractor trailer struck a utility pole near Plaza Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., pulling down electrical wires which fell on top of the truck, police said in a news release. The tractor trailer cannot be moved until the power has been shut off by PPL Electric Utilities.

Manheim Pike was shut down between Plaza Boulevard and Route 30, police said. Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel.