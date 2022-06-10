Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver.

Terrence R. Henderson, 43, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and terroristic threats, according to a news release from East Lampeter Township police.

Officers responded at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Olde Amish Inn on Eastbrook Road for a reported stabbing. Responding officers learned that a 64-year-old man was stabbed while in his motel room, police said.

The man told police that an unknown man, later identified as Henderson, entered his room and started assaulting him. Henderson then stabbed the man multiple times in the neck with a screwdriver while threatening to kill him, police said.

Henderson left the area before officers arrived. It wasn't made clear if Henderson and the man knew each other.

Police have issued a warrant for Henderson's arrest. The news release did not give any other description of him.

East Lampeter Township Police ask anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts or the investigation to contact the department.