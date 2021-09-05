A Manheim man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a Chester County cop multiple times in the head and face Friday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael John White II, 20, was charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted criminal homicide, attempted murder of the first degree, five counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

White stabbed Coatesville city police officer William Cahill with a fixed curved-blade knife at a Turkey Hill store at 300 West Kings Highway in Coatesville on Friday, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Cahill and his partner were responding to a report that White, an employee of the store, had stolen about $3,000 from the store’s register over the past several months, the DA’s office said. The store’s manager had confronted White after stealing another $200.

White told police he would return the money he had just stolen, along with the $3,000 he had kept in a safe in his residence, according to the news release. Officers told White he was free to leave and retrieve the money, and his father was waiting in the parking lot to take him home.

Cahill shook White’s hand after “a calm and professional conversation that took place in front of other witnesses,” believing White was planning to leave the store. Instead, White shoved Cahill and began stabbing him in the head and face. White was immediately arrested.

Cahill, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, sustained multiple stab wounds to his head and face, later being transported to Brandywine Hospital and then Reading Hospital, where he underwent surgery, the DA’s office said. Cahill was in stable condition Saturday and was expected to be released later that day.

Friday’s events were “a harsh reality check of just how scary and dangerous the job of law enforcement is,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “Danger lurks everywhere, and police are routinely involved in situations that may turn violent. It is imperative that we never take for granted the sacrifice law enforcement makes for the safety and protection of others.”

Ryan expressed gratitude that Cahill was recovering. Coatesville Police Chief Jack Laufer thanked first responders and staff at Reading Hospital for assisting Cahill.

White is being held at Chester County Prison without bail after being arraigned before Judge Scott Massey on Saturday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Gregory Hines on Sept. 15.

Attempts to reach Chester County Detective Dave Nieves were not immediately successful.