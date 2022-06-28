A Manheim man will spend several decades behind bars for sexually assaulting four different children in 2021.

Anthony Fox, 25, pleaded guilty to 22 sexual abuse charges involving children under the age of 10, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Fox on June 24 to 79 to 158 years in prison following that plea.

Fox sexually abused four children in the age range of 6 to 10 years old, according to the release. Fox recorded videos and took photos of the abuse at his home in the 3000 block of Sensei Drive and other locations across Lancaster County between July 2021 and mid-January, according previous reporting citing an affidavit of probable cause. When police confronted him at the time, Fox told officers, "I don't wanna go away forever."

Fox was still in prison when he entered his plea.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller said during sentencing that of 2,833 files of child pornography found in Fox's possession, he created 539 of them, according to the release.

“The only way a child will be safe around the defendant is if he remains in prison for the rest of his life," she said.

Fox's attorneys argued for a sentence of 25 to 75 years, pointing out that Fox was heavily using drugs at the time of the crimes and that he does not remember committing them, according to the release.