Ryan Eberly was driving in the left-hand lane on I-95 south when he came upon a slower car in the same lane.

After a while, when the slower car didn’t move into the right lane, Eberly decided to pass it on the right.

He checked his mirrors before making the move. But Eberly never saw the silver Chevrolet Malibu behind his car.

Had he seen the Malibu, he said he wouldn’t have changed lanes.

And his wife, Julie Eberly, would be still alive.

Ryan Eberly, 40, of Manheim, recounted what happened last Thursday in the moments before the driver of the Malibu fired several shots into the passenger side of his vehicle, one of which struck and killed Julie.

Authorities in North Carolina described the incident as a road-rage shooting. But Ryan Eberly doesn’t see it that way.

To him, road-rage implies a confrontation that builds over the course of miles or more than just a few seconds of driving time.

That wasn’t the case here.

“This is not minutes of escalation,” he said.

Eberly said that when he moved into the right lane, he suddenly saw Malibu driving on the shoulder, spraying stones against Eberly’s car. Eberly figured the Malibu could have been behind him and switched lanes to pass Eberly and the other car at the same moment he moved over, forcing the Malibu onto the shoulder.

Next, the Malibu’s driver rolled his window down and made a gesture, Eberly said. Eberly responded by making a gesture to indicate he was sorry and moved back into the passing lane, put cruise-control back on and kept driving.

“I didn’t give him the finger or beep my horn at him or anything to heighten the situation at all,” he said. Eberly thought the incident was over.

Moments later, he noticed the Malibu behind him, following closely. The driver then pulled alongside, rolled down the window and started shooting.

“I looked over. The passenger window of my car was shattered. My wife called my name,” Eberly said.

The Malibu drove on ahead, its driver holding the handgun out of the window.

“My immediate attention turned to my wife and, obviously, I determined she was hit and got to the shoulder as soon as I could,” he said.

Eberly did not talk about what happened next. Julie Eberly died later at Southeastern Health in Lumberton.

He said he learned Monday that law enforcement in North Carolina had obtained video of the Malibu getting on I-95 at interchange 25 and exiting at exit 22, about three miles later, in Lumberton. The shooting happened in between.

“For me, it’s very difficult in processing it — that’s three miles (between exits.) That’s three minutes of my entire day. What could I do different?” he said.

That authorities have video of the Malibu indicates to Eberly that the driver may be from the Lumberton area.

A message left for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department on Monday was not immediately returned.

Not just a shooting victim

While Eberly said he hopes the shooter is captured and brought to justice, “For me, I want to utilize the attention to tell the story of who my wife was — and is to this day: Not just a shooting victim from a horrific, tragic incident.”

He and Julie met through friends at their church. March 23 — a week ago — was their seventh wedding anniversary.

“We were — we are — a Brady Bunch family. It was her three children and my three children and we have a wonderful life together,” he said.

Julie Eberly was in prayer ministries and “deeply passionate in helping people find healing,” her family wrote in email. “Everyone who knew her enjoyed her joy for life and positive spirit. Her distinct laugh still echoes in the hearts of everyone she touched. Even in the midst of this horrific tragedy, we are seeing the hand of God through the care and concern of many individuals.”

Her parents, Mike and Lynn Hamaker, did not wish to talk, according to Eberly’s mother-in-law, Susan Eberly.

“Julie made it her mission to open their home to friends, family, and neighbors. It was her joy to have these people around her and bless them with her hospitality. As Ryan and Julie’s children grew and matured, they were looking forward to the next stages of their lives together including enjoying being first-time grandparents,” the family wrote.

Julie Eberly also loved snowmobiling and spending summer weekends at the family’s cabin in upstate Pennsylvania.

Fundraiser

Ryan Eberly said he was touched by the outpouring of support from the Lumberton community and elsewhere. People brought money to the Robeson sheriff’s office and called to offer help to the Eberly family. At the urging of the sheriff, Ryan Eberly said, the family set up a gofundme account.

Ryan said the family does not need the money, even for funeral expenses, and will not take any of it and instead plans to do something charitable in his wife’s name, though he hasn’t figured out exactly what yet.

As of Monday afternoon, more than $49,200 had been raised.

A $10,000 reward is being offered through the Robeson sheriff’s office by an anonymous donor for the information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the killing has been asked to call investigators at 910-671-3170 or to email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.