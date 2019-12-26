A Manheim Borough man has been charged with possession of child pornography and several related charges.

John Thomas Brendel, 68, was charged on Dec. 4, 2019.

Police began an investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a digital image of child pornography was uploaded Jan. 24, 2019, from what would later be identified as Brendel's IP address.

The Manheim Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for Brendel's residence.

Brendel admitted to police that he sent and exchanged child pornography and saved them to USB drives, two of which were seized during the search warrant, court documents said.

Police found Brendel to be in possession of 31 images and 25 videos of child pornography, court documents said.

Brendel faces six felony charges: one charge of dissemination of photographs and film of child sex acts, two charges of child pornography possession and three charges of criminal use of communication facility, according to court documents.

Brendel is currently out of jail after posting a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: