William Bonanno of Manheim was taken into custody by police and is charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, following a incident Friday morning in Penn Township.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Bonanno spotted someone outside of his vehicle and, armed with a firearm, went outside to investigate, according to police. He saw two people approach a nearby apartment.

Bonanno confronted the people, thinking that they may have been involved with criminal activity, police said. An argument broke out, and Bonanno said he “felt in danger for his life”, leading him to fire a “warning shot” in the direction of one of the people, according to the police report.

Police recovered the firearm used.