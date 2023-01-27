The Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized marijuana, THC products and more than a dozen guns — including a sawed-off shotgun — from the home of a Manheim family earlier this month, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania SPCA also charged them with neglecting their two dogs and 16 cats, according to criminal complaints.

The task force searched the home of Scott Breland, 49; Heide Breland, 46, and their sons, Jordan Breland, 24, and Austin Breland, 21, on Jan. 13.

According to the complaints, police found more than seven pounds of marijuana, 73 THC vape pens, 32 bags of THC gummies, guns and ammunition during the search. Nearly $3,500 in cash was also seized.

Jordan Breland told police the sawed-off shotgun was a family heirloom, his complaint said.

Jordan and Austin are each charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver THC, having a prohibited offensive weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with conspiracy charges.

Scott and Heide Breland are each charged with possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and conspiracy.

All four Brelands are also charged with 18 counts of animal neglect and nine counts of failure to provide veterinary care.

According to online court dockets, Jordan, Austin and Scott Breland each waived preliminary hearings on Friday, meaning their cases will be decided in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

The Breland brothers are free on $100,000 unsecured bail and Scott Breland is free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Heide Breland has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.

Attorneys for the Breland men either declined comment or couldn’t be reached Friday. No attorney was listed for Heide Breland.