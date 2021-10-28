A short-term fix isn’t worth the estimated $400,000 it would cost to open Manheim Community Pool in 2022, borough council reasoned in voting to keep the pool closed to the public next year.

Looking to avoid an expensive temporary repair, council earlier this week also agreed to pursue a pool feasibility study to provide direction for a long-range plan that could include a year-round aquatic center. The study will take place over the next six to nine months.

“We can use the $400,000 to help fund a more permanent solution for the pool,” council member Jared Longenecker said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We can’t keep putting band-aids on the issue.”

Borough taxpayers are responsible for footing the bill for the cost of maintaining, repairing and operating the aging pool, according to a statement posted at the borough’s website. The statement notes the 63-year-old pool may need to remain closed in 2023.

Council president Carol Phillips, vice president Bradley Roth, and members Chad Enck and Noah Martin joined Longenecker in unanimously voting to close the pool in 2022. Council member Bryan Howett was not at the meeting.

Manheim Community Pool includes the main L-shaped pool, a wading pool and a lap pool, which will open in 2022 for use by the Manheim Swim Team.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council discussed the repairs that would need to be completed to open next year. The costliest repair would be $300,000 to replaster the L-shaped pool surface. Borough manager Jim Fisher said the borough has patched the pool so many times it can’t hold any more patches.

Officials said the L-shaped pool also needs a new sand filter and cover, and the wading pool needs to be resurfaced.

Fisher said repairs to the lap pool could possibly be delayed for a few years, and while repairs to the pool complex’s bathhouse are needed, they are not pressing.

“We need to move forward and look long-term. We need to look at all the options,” Phillips said. “(Manheim Central) school district has a swim team, and they can’t practice here because we don’t have an indoor pool.”

Potential YMCA partnership

The borough has struggled with the complex’s expenses for several years. Since voting to keep the pool open for five more years in 2014, annual deficits for the pool have ranged from $75,000 to nearly $115,000. According to financial information posted on the borough’s website, this year’s deficit is about $100,000.

Council on Tuesday agreed to pursue a partnership with the Lancaster Family YMCA to develop the long-range plans for the pool. The YMCA has managed the pool for the past several years.

Fisher said half of the $15,000 to $20,000 cost of the pool feasibility study could possibly be covered by a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. Larry Richardson, CEO of Lancaster Family YMCA, said the organization would assist with writing the grant.

The study will include a complete evaluation of the pool facility, according to the statement at the borough’s website, and the process will include opportunities for community input.

Richardson said he has discussed a potential partnership with the borough with his organization’s board, but needs it to take official action.

“Right now, we don’t have a presence in Manheim,” he said. “We want to be a partner and meet other needs in the community.”

The borough’s decision to close the pool in 2022 affects Aaron’s Acres, which holds its summer camp for children with disabilities at the nearby Manheim Veterans Memorial Park.

Risa Paskoff, Aaron’s Acres executive director, said the organization was sorry to learn council voted to close the pool next year.

“Our organization was willing to help with the financial needs in order to keep the pool open. However, the borough decided to go in a different direction,” Paskoff said in an email Wednesday. “Our immediate focus is now on finding a location where Aaron's Acres can continue to serve children with disabilities for the coming summer and the future. Our needs for this summer include a pool, indoor facility in case of rain, and appropriate amenities.”

Richardson said the YMCA could assist Aaron’s Acres in finding a site for the camp among its various locations.

The boards of the Lancaster Family YMCA and YMCA of York and York County earlier this summer approved a merger and expect the two organizations to officially become the “YMCA of the Roses” by the end of the year.

Manheim Community Pool closed during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened this year.