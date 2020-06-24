When: Manheim Central school board meeting, June 22.

What happened: The board adopted a $56.409 million budget for next school year that comes without a tax increase. The millage will remain at 14.6613 mills.

Bottom line: Without a tax increase, there will be a $529,000 deficit. The district will dip into reserves to cover the deficit. Superintendent Peter Aiken said during the virtual board meeting the effort to cut costs was a team effort. The district will receive $340,000 in federal coronavirus aid. Howett said the district expects to receive a $196,828 federal COVID-19 safety grant toward the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Burgard sale: Earlier this month the district finalized the sale of the now-closed H.C. Burgard school to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Howett said the $2.1 million from the sale of the school will be placed in the capital projects fund.

School meals: The price of breakfasts and lunches will remain unchanged next year. The food service department served 64,000 breakfasts and 64,000 lunches to students amid the COVID-19 crisis from March through the end of the school year. The district accepted donations from the community including bags from grocers, milk from the Manheim Young Farmers and cookies from Girl Scouts. Area restaurants provided lunches for staff and volunteers.