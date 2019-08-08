An open house at the newly constructed Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, will be held Aug. 12.
An official ribbon cutting will begin at 6 p.m. Self-guided tours will run from 6:15-8 p.m.
The new school, part of the Manheim Central School District, offers 24 academic classrooms housing prekindergarten through fourth grade as well as support classrooms, a music room with a practice room and an adjacent instrument storage room, and an art room with storage space.
Core learning and support areas include a full-size gymnasium with performance platform/stage that sees through to student dining and the kitchen services area, a media center, small group instruction rooms and a large group instruction space, and an administrative, guidance and health suite with faculty and building services areas throughout.