Manheim Central School District’s top administrator is taking over as superintendent at Central York School District, where he will assume his new duties later this fall, according to an update posted Sunday on the York County school district’s website.

Peter J. Aiken leaves his post at Manheim Central after serving seven years as an administrator there, first as assistant superintendent in 2014 then superintendent beginning in 2016.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the school year kicked off at Manheim Central. The school district, like those throughout the state, is still navigating a pandemic — and the debate over how best to protect students from COVID-19 — shows no signs of slowing.

Aiken’s departure may come as a surprise to the Manheim community, as the topic has not been brought up at any Manheim Central school board meeting, and, as of 8 p.m. Sunday, there was no update on the school district’s website.

The next Manheim Central school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27.

The Central York website states its school board will vote on Aiken’s appointment Monday night, and Aiken will begin his service “later this fall.”

Aiken did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. A quote from him, however, is included in Central York’s announcement. He said he looks forward to joining the team at Central York.

“Central York really is an excellent district, and I want to build upon the tremendous work that has been done by current and previous leaders in the district,” he said. “I plan to build sustained partnerships with all district stakeholders that will design a bold future for the district, and help kids be wildly excited about school every day!”

Before coming to Manheim Central, Aiken held leadership positions at Conrad Weiser Middle School in Berks County and Pequea Valley High School. From 2001 to 2007, he taught high school English in the Mars Area School District in Pittsburgh, where he also served as the English department chair.

In 2018, when LNP | LancasterOnline last reported Aiken’s annual salary, he made $139,050.

Central York has been searching since June for a replacement for former Superintendent Michael Snell, who announced he was retiring in November. In July, however, the school district announced that assistant superintendent, Ryan Billet, was taking over as acting superintendent in October.

The school district is embroiled in controversy due to an announcement in August that it is banning books, movies and websites – many of which are about race and were from Black creators.