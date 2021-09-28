Manheim Central School District Superintendent Peter J. Aiken’s resignation is official.

The Manheim Central school board on Monday night unanimously approved Aiken’s resignation, putting in motion the district’s first leadership change in five years.

The vote comes two weeks after the Central York school board hired Aiken as the district’s newest superintendent with a five-year contract running from Nov. 15 to June 30, 2026, and a starting annual salary of $195,000 – $15,000 more than Aiken’s current salary.

“It got a bit surreal,” Aiken said of the school board’s vote to approve his resignation. “Manheim has been really good to me. I love this place. It was a tough decision, but I feel like it was the right decision for me personally and professionally.”

Aiken, 44, of East Hempfield Township, said he’s a competitor at heart, and he wanted to take on a new challenge while staying close enough so he didn’t have to relocate his family.

With more than 6,000 students, Central York School District is about twice the size of Manheim Central. Aiken said he wants to try to take his personalized leadership approach to a larger district. The more students, he said, the “greater sphere of influence.”

Central York has been embroiled in controversy due to an announcement in August that it was banning books, movies and websites – many of which are about race and were from Black creators. That decision, however, was recently reversed.

Aiken said he’d like to take that opportunity to bring the community together and find common ground.

“I think it’s a microcosm of what’s happening in (society),” he said, adding that every school district is dealing with its own issues, particularly now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aiken said he’s proud of the culture he’s helped promote at Manheim Central since taking over as superintendent in 2016, as well as how the administration worked to grow the school district. Since 2016, the school district has finished construction on two schools – Baron Elementary School and Doe Run Elementary School – and, over the summer, started working on a new, $55 million high school.

Before coming to Manheim Central as an assistant superintendent in 2014, Aiken held leadership positions at Conrad Weiser Middle School in Berks County and Pequea Valley High School. From 2001 to 2007, he taught high school English in the Mars Area School District in Pittsburgh, where he also served as the English department chair.

Manheim Central has yet to name a successor, but Aiken said he expects the school board to hire an interim superintendent soon.

“If I can convey something, it’s just how much this place and the people of Manheim have meant to me,” Aiken said. “They’ve embraced me as a son of Manheim, and I’ll always appreciate and be grateful for that.”

Correspondent Rochelle Shenk contributed to this report.