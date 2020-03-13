Manheim Central, Solanco and Penn Manor school districts are closing school until March 23 as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, both districts announced Friday.

School activities during those periods are also canceled.

That makes four Lancaster County school districts canceling school over COVID-19 fears. School District of Lancaster closed schools and offices Friday after a school employee's spouse was believed to have been exposed to the virus.

"The decision to close school is not one that the District takes lightly and we recognize the potential hardships associated with this decision,” district Superintendent Peter J. Aiken wrote. “Nevertheless, the threat of COVID-19 warrants such decisive action for the overall health and well-being of our community.”

Aiken said the district may have to make up class time using days assigned for inclement weather.

More details will be announced regarding student access to meals and educational resources, Aiken said.

Solanco said in a statement posted Friday on its website that additional guidance will be provided to teachers, and the district will continue to evaluate the situation.

"We understand the challenges this creates for some children and families," the statement reads. "We will continue to provide information and updates throughout the week."